The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers play one another in a 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament game on Friday night. Dallas is 6-2 overall and 0-1 in West Group B, while the Clippers are 3-4 overall and haven't played an in-season tournament game yet. The two teams split their four matchups last year, also splitting their two matchups in Dallas.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavs are 1-point favorites in the latest Clippers vs. Mavericks odds according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 235.5 points. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Clippers picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 79-42 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Mavericks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Mavs vs. Clippers:

Mavericks vs. Clippers spread: Mavericks -1

Mavericks vs. Clippers over/under: 235.5 points

Mavericks vs. Clippers money line: Mavericks: -115, Clippers: -106

LAC: The Clippers are 0-4 on the road this season

DAL: The Mavericks are 3-1 at home this season

Mavericks vs. Clippers picks: See picks here

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers had arguably the most talented starting lineup in the NBA entering the season, featuring Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook. The addition of James Harden from the 76ers only elevates that as it's going to be challenging for any NBA team to slow down those four players on a given night.

George is averaging 25.4 points per game, the 12th most in the NBA to begin the season. Dallas is surrendering 115.8 points per game and coming off a 127-116 loss to the Raptors. That was 17 points higher than the Raptors' season average, even factoring in that performance, and the Clippers' high-powered offense will be tougher to contain. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas has the star power to match the Clippers with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving forming one of the best backcourts in the NBA. Doncic is averaging 31.5 points per game, the second-most in the NBA this season, along with 9.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists. Irving is averaging 20.3 points and 7.3 assists this year.

Despite the Clippers superstars' previous body of work, they are still working on forming a chemistry together. Los Angeles has lost to the Knicks and Nets in Harden's first two games with the team and the Clippers have dropped three straight contests. Chemistry takes more than a pair of games to form, and Dallas may be too much for a Clippers team still learning about one another this early. See which team to pick here.

How to make Clippers vs. Mavericks picks

The model has simulated Mavericks vs. Clippers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Clippers, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Mavericks spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model on a 79-42 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, and find out.