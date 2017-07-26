Melo could be the reason why a Kyrie Irving trade to Knicks appears reportedly 'unlikely'

Among Kyrie Irving's preferred trade destinations -- the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks -- the Big Apple might be an unrealistic scenario.

According to an ESPN report Wednesday, Irving-to-New York is "unlikely" to happen because Carmelo Anthony remains intent on being traded to Houston, not Cleveland.

Kyrie Irving informed the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this month that the New York Knicks were one of the teams he would be willing to join. But it seems unlikely at this point that Irving will land in New York. Here's why: Carmelo Anthony's top destination in any trade, per league sources, is the Houston Rockets. Nothing really has changed since ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported more than a week ago that Anthony still expected the Knicks to carry out their previous plan to trade him to Houston.

Why does Anthony's intention affect Irving? It's simple: There is no trade that would be commensurate for a return for the Cavs if Anthony isn't involved. Not to mention, unlike Irving, Anthony has a no-trade clause and can control his destination. Kristaps Porzingis and other assets might be tantalizing for Cleveland, given his upside as a potential franchise cornerstone. But New York is "not interested at this point in including Kristaps Porzingis in any trade for Irving," ESPN's Ian Begley reports.

Despite Irving's wishes to be traded, Bovada currently projects the Cavs as the favorite to retain him. With two years (and a 2019-20 player option) left on his current deal, he doesn't have the leverage a free agent of his caliber might have. So if a team can't put together a package that pleases the Cavaliers, Irving could very well be back on the team alongside LeBron James when the season tips off in October.