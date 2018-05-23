NBA All-Defensive team: Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert top list of talented 2018 selections
The All-Defensive teams announced on Wednesday came jam-packed with star power at the top
The long-awaited NBA All-Defensive teams were announced Wednesday. To no one's surprise, Pelicans big man Anthony Davis headlines the list after leading the NBA in blocks with 193 (2.57 per game) and spearheading a fearsome New Orleans front line attack. Rudy Gobert, Victor Oladipo, Jrue Holiday and Robert Covington rounded out the remaining four slots.
On the All-Defensive second team this year is Sixers big man Joel Embiid and versatile Warriors star Draymond Green, as well as Al Horford, Dejounte Murray and Jimmy Butler. Below is the full list of players who were named to the teams.
First team:
- Rudy Gobert, Jazz
- Anthony Davis, Pelicans
- Victor Oladipo, Pacers
- Jrue Holiday, Pelicans
- Robert Covington, 76ers
Second team:
- Joel Embiid, 76ers
- Draymond Green, Warriors
- Al Horford, Celtics
- Dejounte Murray, Spurs
- Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves
The lists seem to have shaken out (mostly) as expected, but as is the case with the lists, no one is ever in full agreement. The players who have cases as being snubbed? OKC's Paul George probably has a reasonable beef for not making the first or second team, as does Miami's Josh Richardson, who sent a timely tweet upon the release of the lists Wednesday.
Richardson told the Palm Beach Post in April that, should he be snubbed, he wouldn't get bent out of shape over it.
"I think it would be awesome but I'm not going to be bent out of shape if I don't," Richardson said. "I know how those things go sometimes. I'm not too worried about it. I think I'm a top 10 defender in this league. I know in my own head."
