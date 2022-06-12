There is typically a lot of turnover on the sideline following an NBA season. However, this year has been a bit different as only four teams (so far) parted ways with their head coach following the 2021-22 campaign, and three of those gigs have already been filled.

One team looking for a new coach is the Utah Jazz, who announced that Quin Snyder is stepping down as the team's coach after eight seasons. "After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward," Snyder said in a statement. "I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision." The Jazz will now begin searching for Snyder's successor.

The Los Angles Lakers fired coach Frank Vogel immediately after the season, and ultimately replaced him with Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham after an extended search. Vogel coached the Lakers for three seasons and led them to a title in 2020. Ham, meanwhile, has already received a stamp of approval from Lakers star LeBron James.

The Sacramento Kings have also fired, and hired, a head coach since their season ended in April. The team parted ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry, and replaced him with Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown. Brown has served as associate head coach of the Warriors since 2016. While Gentry was replaced as the coach, he didn't go far, as he took a job in Sacramento's front office.

The Charlotte Hornets, who moved on from James Borrego after four seasons, have reportedly chosen Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson as his successor. More teams could hop on the coaching carousel between now and next season. Here's our tracker of all of the major moves taking place on the bench.

NBA hirings and firings