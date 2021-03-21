The NBA schedule delivers some mouthwatering matchups on Sunday, which means the NBA DFS player pool is filled with quite a bit of quality talent. Among the potential superstar NBA DFS picks taking the court includes Washington's Bradley Beal, who leads the NBA in scoring at 32.5 points per game. Beal and the Wizards head into a potential shootout against Kyrie Irving and the Nets at 7 p.m. ET. Portland's Damian Lillard has also been a stellar NBA DFS target, and he leads the Blazers against the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET.

Are you wise to target either Beal, Irving or Lillard as part of your Sunday NBA DFS strategy? And what other talent should you consider for daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Sunday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday, March 21 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, March 21

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Sunday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Nets guard James Harden at $10,900 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel. Always known as a scorer, Harden leads the NBA with 11.2 assists per game to go with 25.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per outing. Harden is coming off a rare off night, recording 19 points, four rebounds and nine assists on Friday against the Magic.

An off night for Harden is a strong one for mere mortals in the NBA, which makes Harden even more special. The game before Orlando saw Harden drop 40 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists against the Pacers -- an outburst that netted NBA DFS owners an incredible 83.5 points on DraftKings. Harden and the Nets get the Wizards on Sunday, a team that's giving up 120.2 points per game this season, which ranks last in the NBA.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Mavericks guard Luka Doncic at $11,000 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel. Doncic is delivering 28.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists this season. That includes a 38-point, nine-rebound, nine-assist effort on Friday against the Trail Blazers.

Doncic has been a beast in his last five games since the All-Star break, scoring 29.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 11.6 assists in that span. Doncic and the Mavericks get Portland again on Sunday, and the NBA MVP candidate has averaged 41 points, eight rebounds and nine assists against the Blazers this season. McClure knows what kind of output Doncic is capable of, and recommends rostering him in all NBA DFS formats on Sunday.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, March 21

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.