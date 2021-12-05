The Hawks are a hurting bunch ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Hornets with a number of key players either injured or playing hurt. Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter are both out for Atlanta, while Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish are all listed as questionable. With all of these potential absences, that presents opportunities for some of the Hawks' unsung players to make impacts vs. the Hornets and for NBA DFS lineups. Perhaps three-time Sixth Man winner, Lou Williams, can turn back the clock and fill up the hoop for Atlanta on Sunday.

Williams has scored double-digits in back-to-back games for the first time this season, so there' still some juice left in the 35-year-old. Another potential NBA DFS sleeper pick for Sunday is Delon Wright, who received several DNPs earlier this year but just logged a season-high of 29 minutes on Friday.

On Saturday, McClure listed Blazers guard CJ McCollum as one of his top NBA DFS picks on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: McCollum had 24 points and six assists, which returned 36.75 points on DraftKings and 35.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, December 5

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday includes Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas ($9,000 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). JV had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in just 25 minutes of action on Friday. It was his 18th double-double of the season which is tied for the most in the NBA.

Valanciunas is having a career-year in his 10th NBA season. His 18.6 points per game is a career-high as he's shown off a new stroke from deep. Valanciunas is knocking down 46.9 percent of his three-point attempts which is third in the league and well above the 35.8 percent he shot coming into this season. He should feast off a Rockets team that allows 112 points per game which is the fourth-most in the NBA.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Hornets guard Ish Smith at $4,800 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel. Smith will be Charlotte's primary ball handler with both LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier out due to health and safety protocols.

Additionally, Charlotte will be without Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee, so it will be missing four of its top nine players in terms of both minutes per game and points per game. Smith has shown he can put up solid numbers when given adequate playing time, which should be the case today. In the four games he's played at least 20 minutes, Smith has averaged 11.8 points, 3.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Thus, you can see why McClure is high on him for Sunday's NBA DFS lineups.

