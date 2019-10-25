NBA DFS: Karl-Anthony Towns and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Friday, Oct. 25

The first week of the 2019-20 NBA season has already provided some riveting action with the Los Angeles Clippers dominating in wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors despite the absence of Paul George (shoulder). However, the Clippers will have a night off on Friday and NBA DFS players will be hunting for the best matchups to exploit in a nine-game slate. Nets vs. Knicks and Mavericks vs. Pelicans are tied with the highest over-under of the night at 228, and Kyrie Irving is sure to be a popular pick for NBA DFS lineups after dropping 50 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in his Nets debut. Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen will also be back in action against the Grizzlies after putting up 35 points and 17 rebounds against the Hornets in their season opener. But before you make any NBA DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings on Wednesday. Then, he cashed on every lineup he gave SportsLine members on Thursday. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now, he's turned his attention to Friday's NBA slate. You can only see his lineups at SportsLine.

For Friday, we can tell you one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Kings small forward Richaun Holmes at $3,700 on FanDuel and $3,400 on DraftKings. With Harry Giles battling a knee injury that kept him out of the opener, Holmes has a clear path to significant minutes. He averaged 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game last season as a member of the Suns, so NBA DFS players can expect him to make contributions in several categories against the Blazers on Friday, all at close to the minimum price. That leaves plenty of salary cap room to load up on big names.

Part of his optimal NBA DFS strategy for Friday also includes rostering Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns ($11,500 on FanDuel, $10,800 on DraftKings). Towns put up 36 points and 14 rebounds with three assists, three steals and three blocks to return nearly 7x on investment in DraftKings in a season-opening win over the Nets.

On Friday, Towns will have a juicy matchup against a Hornets squad that gave up the huge aforementioned stat line to Markkanen in their season opener. Towns averaged 24.4 points and 12.4 rebounds per game last season, but those numbers increased to 28 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 54.1 percent from the field against Charlotte last season. He's a must-start for NBA DFS rosters on Friday.

