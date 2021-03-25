Thursday's five-game prime-time NBA DFS slate offers all kinds of intriguing talent from which to choose. Among the potential NBA DFS picks to consider is Washington's Bradley Beal, who leads the NBA with 31.8 points per game heading into a matchup against Julius Randle and the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Portland's Damian Lillard is second behind Beal at 30.1 points per game, and he leads the Trail Blazers against Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Are you wise to roster Beal, Randle, Lillard or Adebayo as part of your Thursday NBA DFS strategy on a day where the NBA trade deadline could shake up the player pool? And what other players should you consider in daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on DraftKings and FanDuel?

And on Wednesday, McClure included Hornets guard Malik Monk in his core lineup picks. The result: Monk went off for 19 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals. It was Monk's highest-scoring game in a month and he returned 7.6 DFS points per thousand on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, March 25

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Thursday NBA Daily Fantasy lineups is Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard at $8,800 on DraftKings and $9,700 FanDuel. Leonard is delivering 25.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season. That includes a 25-point, seven-rebound, three-assist effort Wednesday against the Spurs.

Leonard also swiped five steals against San Antonio, his second-highest steals mark of the season. Leonard has dropped 20 or more points in nine of the Clippers' last 10 games, and is averaging over 44 NBA DFS points per game on DraftKings in that same span. Leonard and the Clippers get the Spurs again Thursday night, an opportunity that McClure figures is another lucrative one across all NBA DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Thursday includes rostering Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton at $6,000 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel. The rookie guard is scoring 12.9 points, grabbing 3.4 rebounds and dishing 5.1 assists per game this season. Haliburton followed up a season-high 28-point outing by popping for 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists Wednesday against the Hawks.

Haliburton has scored at least 11 points in three of his last four games after failing to score in double figures for the first three games after the All-Star break. Over his last four games, Haliburton is averaging 15.0 points, 4.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 51.1 percent shooting -- which has been good for an average of over 29 NBA DFS points on DraftKings in that span. Haliburton and the Kings get the Warriors on Thursday, and with Delon Wright not expected to make his Sacramento debut after being traded from the Pistons, McClure sees high value in Haliburton for at least one more night.

