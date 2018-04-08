NBA DFS: Kevin Durant and top picks for April 8 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Sunday, April 8, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Saturday, McClure rostered Bucks forward Jabari Parker as a value play at $5,600 on DraftKings. The result: Parker recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds and five assists -- returning 42 points on DraftKings. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.



For Sunday's slate, McClure is all over Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, who is $6,100 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings.



Kuzma has scored at least 30 points on DraftKings in eight of his last 10 outings. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday night.



If you roster Kuzma, you'll have plenty of salary cap room for a huge-star like Kevin Durant, who is $12,000 on FanDuel and $11,400 on DraftKings.



He gets an ideal matchup against a Suns squad that has struggled to guard him. In his last meeting against Phoenix, Durant exploded for 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, producing over 60 points on DraftKings. And he's scored at least 50 on DraftKings and FanDuel in four consecutive outings, so he's a must-roster right now.



McClure is also targeting a player who has been producing massive numbers recently and gets a fast-paced matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to score 40, even 50 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a reasonable price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Sunday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.