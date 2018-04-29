NBA DFS: LeBron James and top picks for April 29 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA Playoff action on Sunday, April 29, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.



He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Friday, McClure built his lineups around Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell at $8,700 on FanDuel and $8,500 on DraftKings. The result: Mitchell exploded for 38 points, four rebounds and two assists -- returning almost 50 points on DraftKings as he helped the Jazz close out their first-round series against the Thunder.



For Sunday's two-game slate of Cavaliers-Pacers and Jazz-Rockets, McClure is all over Utah wing Royce O'Neale, who is $3,500 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings.



That's because he's a versatile player who saw additional minutes for the Jazz after Ricky Rubio (hamstring) went down with an injury against the Thunder. O'Neale could get the start, or at least see extended minutes, with Rubio on the shelf. Lock him in as a complete steal at under $4,000 on both DraftKings and FanDuel.



O'Neale's tiny price tag leaves you plenty of room for a huge star like LeBron James, who is $12,500 on FanDuel and $12,100 on DraftKings.



James is playing in his first Game 7 in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs ever and he should leave absolutely everything on the court to prevent the Cavs from going home in what would be a shocking early exit at the hands of the Pacers.



He has averaged 34.4 points and 10.4 rebounds over the last five contests in this series, and coming off a disappointing performance in a 121-87 loss to Indiana, James should be ready to bounce back in a major way on Sunday.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to score 50, even 60 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



