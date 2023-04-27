Well, not many people saw this situation coming with the Boston Celtics traveling to Atlanta once again after winning three of the first four games of the series but losing a series-clinching Game 5 at home. Even Atlanta's State Farm Arena had plans for hosting a Janet Jackson concert rather than Game 6 on Thursday. But Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young didn't care about the potential concert-goers (the show was postponed to Friday) as he had 38 points and 13 assists as an NBA DFS superstar in the Hawks' 119-117 victory over the Celtics on Tuesday.

Does Young, who is averaging 29 points and 10.2 assists this series, have another elite performance ahead to make him a darling in Thursday's NBA DFS player pool? As the standalone NBA game tonight, the NBA DFS player pool is limited, making it even more vital to ensure your NBA DFS strategy lines up with the game flow. Will the Hawks force Game 7, or will the Celtics duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown finally close out Atlanta and produce as one of the top NBA DFS stacks? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Grizzlies guard Ja Morant as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Morant had 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, returning 57.5 points on DraftKings and 54.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, April 27

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Celtics SF/PF Tatum. He had his best scoring game of the series (31 points) following the Celtics' first loss in Game 3. He was aggressive throughout the contest, driving to the basket and hitting 11 of 12 foul shots. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old superstar undertake a similar mindset to avoid the Celtics returning home for Game 7 with the potential of becoming just the 14th team to lose a series after having a 3-1 lead.

Tatum is averaging 26.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and five assists per game over the series entering Game 6. He averaged 30.1 points per game during the regular season on 46.6% shooting compared to his 43.5% clip during the playoffs. Tatum shot 1 for 10 from beyond the arc in Game 5, so he could be a positive regression candidate from deep on Thursday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Tatum with guard Malcolm Brogdon. The 30-year-old has averaged 12.6 points, four rebounds and 4.4 assists over 25.2 minutes per game this series. He is shooting 54.5% from the field over the last two games after shooting just 37.5% over the first three games.

Brogdon comes with a moderate price tag and has scored at least 13 points in the last four games of the series. Brogdon had identical stat lines over Game 4 and Game 5 with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists, and his consistency is one of his biggest attractions in a single-game slate.

