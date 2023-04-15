Sacramento finally snapped the longest postseason drought in American professional sports, and now it will try to capitalize on the opportunity against Golden State on Saturday night. The Warriors are the defending champs who were red-hot down the stretch of the regular season, winning eight of their final 10 games. Star guard Stephen Curry has scored at least 20 points in every game since March 18, making him one of the top NBA DFS picks. Sacramento lost three straight games to close the campaign, but it rested its starters for two of those games.

Point guard De'Aaron Fox leads the NBA's top-ranked offense, while Domantas Sabonis is averaging a double-double.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: DeRozan had 26 points, nine assists, four rebounds and one steal, returning 45.5 points on DraftKings and 45.3 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, April 15

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Celtics point guard Marcus Smart ($6,200 on DraftKings and $5,800 on FanDuel). Smart scored in double figures in five straight games down the stretch of the regular season before resting during the final three games due to neck spasms. He had 17 points, four rebounds and four assists at Philadelphia on April 4 to help keep his team in the game.

Smart is not on the injury report heading into Saturday's game, and he is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 29.8 minutes over his last eight games. He is one of the most experienced players in the league, averaging 12.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 88 career playoff appearances. Smart had 15.4 points and 5.9 assists during Boston's playoff run last year.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering 76ers center Joel Embiid ($11,200 on DraftKings, $11,800 on FanDuel). Embiid was able to rest for the final two games of the regular season after scoring 52 points and grabbing 13 rebounds against Boston on April 4. He joined Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo as finalists for the MVP award, and he is the overwhelming favorite.

Embiid leads Philadelphia with 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, posting double-doubles in three of his last five games. He has faced the Nets 19 times in his career, averaging 29.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. The 29-year-old might be an expensive option in the NBA DFS player pool, but McClure thinks he is worth the price on Saturday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, April 15

