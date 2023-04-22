The Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of elimination heading into the fourth game of their Eastern Conference series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday afternoon in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Brooklyn has lost the first three games of the series, but Philadelphia is going to be without star center Joel Embiid (knee). He led the NBA in scoring this season, so his absence creates a void in Saturday's NBA DFS player pool. Point guard Tyrese Maxey has been Philadelphia's leading scorer in the postseason, averaging 23.7 points per game.

With Embiid sidelined, should you include some of Philadelphia's secondary scorers in your NBA DFS lineups? Tobias Harris is averaging 18.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, which are both higher than his regular season numbers. Before making your NBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Tatum had 29 points, including four 3-pointers, 10 rebounds and five assists, returning 54.5 points on DraftKings and 50.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, April 22

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is 76ers point guard James Harden ($8,600 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel). He has scored 20-plus points in two of the three games in this series, posting a 23-point, 13-assist double-double in Game 1. Harden added 21 points, five rebounds and four assists in Game 3 on Thursday night, despite playing just 29 minutes before being ejected in the third quarter.

He has a chance to fill Embiid's void on Saturday afternoon, which raises his ceiling drastically. Harden averaged a double-double with 21.0 points and 10.7 assists per game during the regular season, adding 6.1 rebounds. McClure thinks he is even more valuable in this matchup due to Embiid's absence.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie ($7,100 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel). Brooklyn has its back against the wall after losing the first three games of the series, so Dinwiddie should get plenty of minutes on Saturday afternoon. He has averaged 15.3 points, 6.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game during the playoffs.

He had 20 points, three rebounds, two steals and a team-high seven assists in Game 3, finishing as one of two players on the roster with 20 points. Dinwiddie was one of Brooklyn's best players during the regular season, averaging 17.3 points and 6.5 assists per game. The Nets need Dinwiddie to put up big numbers to keep their season alive, so he is a strong candidate to include in NBA DFS lineups.

