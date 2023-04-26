For the first time in the 2023 NBA playoffs, there is a four-game slate on a weekday, thus providing a robust NBA DFS player pool. Stars such as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler and Donovan Mitchell will surely populate NBA DFS lineups, with all of those players' teams looking to either close out their series or stave off elimination. But loading multiple of those superstars into your lineups means you'll have to cut costs elsewhere to stay under the salary cap on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Perhaps someone like Duncan Robinson can be a cost-effective option for NBA DFS lineups. Miami's injuries have forced the sharpshooter to log more minutes, and Robinson has responded by averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the last three games of the Bucks vs. Heat series. Before making your NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Hawks guard Trae Young as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Young had 38 points, 13 assists, four rebounds and two steals, returning 68.5 points on DraftKings and 64.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, April 26

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Warriors point guard Stephen Curry ($9,500 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel). After averaging 29.4 points during the regular season, there's been no drop-off from Curry in the postseason. He's scored at least 28 points in all four games versus the Kings and is averaging 31.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the series.

Those numbers are just par for the course considering what the two-time MVP did against Sacramento in the regular season. Across four games, he averaged 33 points, which was his second-most versus anyone he played at least three times. That includes a 47-8-8 stat line in a November game, and with Golden State looking to steal home-court advantage tonight, Curry is highly incentivized to have another huge night at the Kings' expense.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant ($9,700 on DraftKings, $10,300 on FanDuel). Morant has been discernibly better in front of the home fans at FedExForum than on the road this season, and his numbers bare that out. At home, he averages more points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, while averaging fewer turnovers than on the road.

Savvy daily Fantasy basketball owners know that the Lakers have been a defense to target for point guards all year. Los Angeles has allowed the second-most Fantasy points to the PG position on both DraftKings and FanDuel this season. And while tonight will be just Morant's second elimination game, he didn't disappoint in his first with 27 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in a first-round playoff game versus Utah two years ago.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, April 26

