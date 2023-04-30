The 2023 NBA Playoffs continue on Sunday with one second-round matchup in the East and then a winner-take-all Game 7 for a first-round matchup in the West. Heat vs. Knicks will kick off the Eastern Conference semifinals in a 1 p.m. ET tipoff, while Warriors vs. Kings Game 7 is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. NBA daily Fantasy players will be looking at every possible permutation of Sunday's NBA DFS player pool trying to find a way to maximize their NBA DFS lineups.

Julius Randle had his ups and downs while the Knicks defeated the Cavaliers in five games during the first round, but can you trust him to bounce back in what should be a more physical series against the Heat? Randle shot 49.2% from the floor and 41.4% from the 3-point line in four games against the Heat this season. However, with Randle questionable to play on Sunday, should you be including him on your NBA DFS rosters? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Jokic had 24 points, 19 rebounds and five assists, returning 55.75 points on DraftKings and 51.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, April 30

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors guard Stephen Curry ($9,600 on DraftKings and FanDuel). The two-time NBA MVP has carried the Warriors through this opening-round series, averaging 31.0 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Curry has had at least 28 points during every game this series, and he was particularly hot during a three-game winning streak for Golden State that helped turn the series around. He averaged 33.0 points per game, while shooting 48.6% from the floor and 39.6% from the 3-point line during that span. The Warriors will need Curry at his best to close this out, and banking on a proven commodity in a big game tends to be generally rewarding.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Knicks guard Jalen Brunson at $7,900 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. Brunson averaged 24.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game during the first round against the Cavaliers.

The former second-round pick signed with the Knicks during free agency. He's been one of the year's biggest surprises, averaging 24.0 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds, while shooting 49.1% from the floor and 41.6% from the 3-point line this season. He's had at least 20 points in all five postseason games that he's played this year.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, April 30

