Philadelphia's Joel Embiid missed Thursday morning's shootaround with an illness and left foot soreness, but that did not stop him from scoring 27 points, grabbing 19 rebounds and dishing out six assists in a big win over Memphis. Embiid shot just 7 of 25 from the floor though, making him an interesting candidate for NBA DFS lineups on Saturday. Teammate James Harden had 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the win over Grizzlies, as Philadelphia overcame a 17-point deficit. Should you be snagging Embiid or Harden from Saturday's NBA DFS player pool?

The 76ers have a tough matchup against an elite Boston defense that ranks sixth in the NBA in points allowed per game. The Celtics are also one of the league's top scoring offenses, giving DFS players plenty of options in this primetime matchup between Eastern Conference contenders. Before making any NBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, he highlighted Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Gobert posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to return 38.50 points on DraftKings and 40.0 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Saturday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, February 25

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who is listed at $11,700 on DraftKings and $11,800 on FanDuel. The two-time reigning MVP posted his third triple-double in his last four games when he had 24 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists against Cleveland's strong defense on Thursday. Jokic is only two triple-doubles away from becoming the sixth player to reach 100 in his career.

One of his previous triple-doubles this season came against Memphis, who he will be facing on Saturday night. The Grizzlies have been struggling of late, losing 10 of its last 14 games, including a loss to Philadelphia on Thursday. They had trouble slowing down the 76ers' offense, and they are going to be up against another tough task with Jokic in this matchup.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Jazz small forward Talen Horton-Tucker ($5,500 on DraftKings, $5,900 on FanDuel). He took advantage of just his second start of the season on Thursday, tallying nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals against Oklahoma City. Horton-Tucker filled in for the injured Collin Sexton (hamstring), who is going to be sidelined again on Saturday night.

Horton-Tucker had a strong finish to the first half of the season as well, scoring 15 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out seven assists in 32 minutes against Memphis last week. The 22-year-old's production has seen an immediate boost following Sexton's injury. McClure has identified Horton-Tucker as a value pick to include in NBA DFS lineups on Saturday night.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, February 25

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.