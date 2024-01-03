The 2023-24 NBA season continues with a 12-game slate on Wednesday night, and one game on tonight's NBA schedule that all daily Fantasy basketball players should have some level of exposure to is Bucks vs. Pacers. This is already the fifth time these two franchises will meet this season thanks to the NBA In-Season Tournament, and the over/under is a whopping 257.5, making it the highest total of the night by nearly 10 points. That means superstars like Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are sure to be among the most popular options in the NBA DFS player pool.

So how much exposure makes sense, and how can you optimize your NBA DFS rosters while still building enough lineup variance to win big in NBA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings? Building winning NBA DFS lineups is always about balance. So before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted 76ers center Joel Embiid in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Embiid posted a triple-double on 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists to go along with two blocks and a steal, returning 74.25 points on DraftKings and 69 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, January 3

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Thunder guard Josh Giddey, who is listed at $5,900 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel. Giddey's overall production is down a bit with Oklahoma City building a deeper roster over the offseason, but he's still capable of impacting the game in a variety of ways every night.

He's averaging 12.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists, and he's had at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in each of his last two games. Now he'll take on a Hawks defense that ranks 27th in the NBA in points allowed (122.7) and 27th in defensive rating (120.6).

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell ($9,500 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel). The four-time NBA All-Star is averaging 27.9 points per game this season and is currently setting new career-high marks in assists (5.7), rebounds (5.7) and steals (1.9).

Now he'll match up with the worst defensive team in the NBA with the Cavaliers taking on the Wizards tonight. Washington ranks last in the NBA in points allowed per game (126.2) and last in defensive rating (121.6). The Wizards are also allowing 30.0 points, 11.1 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game to point guards this season, with Mitchell taking on point guard duties with Darius Garland (jaw) sidelined. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, January 3

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.