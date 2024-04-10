The final days of the 2023-24 NBA regular season have arrived, with multiple teams playing their last home games on Wednesday. Teams across the league are either fighting for playoff positioning or have already been eliminated from the postseason, creating a unique NBA DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. The Cavaliers will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Grizzlies. Leading scorer Donovan Mitchell is returning from a one-game absence (injury management), and he is trying to get back on track after a recent rough patch.

Mitchell is averaging just 14.3 points on 33.3% shooting over his last six outings, disappointing his daily Fantasy basketball owners in NBA DFS contests. Should you avoid him when you create your NBA DFS strategy and lock in your NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Last Friday (when Kaylor last made picks), Kaylor highlighted Magic power forward Paolo Banchero as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Banchero had 32 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal, returning 59 points on DraftKings and 59.6 points on FanDuel. He was one of the best values on the day for NBA DFS lineups. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, April 10

For Wednesday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Hornets guard Brandon Miller ($7,100 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel). Miller has scored in double figures in 11 consecutive games, reaching the 19-point mark in five of his last six games. He had 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals against Dallas on Tuesday, shooting 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Miller has been the top offensive option for the shorthanded Hornets, averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals across his last nine games. He is consistently adding Fantasy value in almost every category as Charlotte plays without LaMelo Ball. Miller draws a favorable matchup against an Atlanta defense that ranks No. 28 in the NBA, allowing 120.3 points per game.

Another part of Kaylor's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Hawks center Clint Capela ($6,500 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel). Wednesday's matchup between Atlanta and Charlotte features two of the worst defensive teams in the NBA, as the Hornets are not much better at No. 22 in points allowed per game (116.8). They are going to have trouble slowing down Capela, who is averaging a double-double with 11.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

He has grabbed at least eight rebounds in every game since Feb. 29, cracking double digits in 10 of his last 11 contests. Capela had 19 points and 12 rebounds at Denver on Saturday before pulling down 11 boards against Miami on Tuesday. The Hornets have not fared well against opposing big men this season, so Capela is in line for a big outing. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, April 10

