Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals will take place on Monday in Denver and the Nuggets will be looking to close out the series with a win over the Heat. Denver owns a 3-1 series lead after a 108-94 win in Game 4. Aaron Gordon was integral in that victory, scoring a playoff-high 27 points. He also added seven rebounds and six assists to return over 45 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings for his NBA daily Fantasy owners.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Jokic in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Jokic had 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks to return 57.5 points on DraftKings and 58.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Game 5 of Heat vs. Nuggets

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets guard Bruce Brown. After two years with the Pistons and two years with the Nets, Brown joined the Nuggets on a two-year, $13.3 million contract. He's been a pivotal role player as the Nuggets head towards their first championship.

Brown averaged a career-best 11.5 points per game during the 2022-23 NBA season and also added 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. During the 2023 NBA playoffs, he's shooting 53.1% from the floor and scoring 12.1 points per game. He's coming off a 21-point performance in Game 4 and could be a shrewd play again in Game 5.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat center Bam Adebayo. The two-time NBA All-Star averaged 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks during his sixth NBA season. Adebayo has been extremely critical during Miami's improbable playoff run this year.

Adebayo has had at least 20 points and nine rebounds in each of the four games during the 2023 NBA Finals, and he's coming off a 20-point, 11-rebound performance in Game 4. He's also dished out 15 assists and blocked four shots over the first four contests against the Nuggets. See the rest of McClure's NBA DFS picks here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, June 12

