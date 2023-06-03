The 2023 NBA Finals will continue with Game 2 on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET when the Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat. Denver star Nikola Jokic only took 12 shots in the series opener, but he still posted a game-high 27 points and his sixth triple-double in the last seven games to headline NBA DFS lineups. He is the most expensive option in Sunday's NBA DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel due to his consistency. However, there are other stars such as Denver's Jamal Murray and Miami's Jimmy Butler who are candidates for building a winning NBA DFS strategy around.

There is plenty of postseason data to work with for all of the players in this series, but there is only a one-game sample between these teams. Which players should you include in your NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Jokic in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Jokic had 27 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds, one block and one steal to return 68.5 points on DraftKings and 64 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Game 2 of Heat vs. Nuggets

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Murray. While Jokic might command more attention, Murray has certainly stepped up in the 2023 NBA playoffs, averaging 27.6 points, 6.4 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game. He finished with 26 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in a team-high 44 minutes on Thursday night.

Murray's volume makes him an excellent candidate for NBA DFS lineups, as he has played at least 42 minutes in four straight games. The Nuggets' coaching staff is riding their star players to the finish line, so Murray will have another heavy workload on Sunday. He has scored at least 30 points in three of his last five games, and he should be at least flirting with those numbers again in Game 2.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Murray with Jokic. The two-time MVP took fewer shots than five other players on Thursday night, but that did not stop him from scoring a game-high 27 points. He continued his trend of filling up the stat sheet, posting a triple-double with 14 assists and 10 rebounds.

Jokic joined Jason Kidd as the only players to have a triple-double in their NBA Finals debut, and his 14 assists were the most ever by a center in a Finals game. He has been recording triple-doubles throughout the season, and the league's biggest stage did not seem to bother him. Jokic should be even more relaxed on Sunday night, making him an obvious pick in NBA DFS contests. See the rest of McClure's NBA DFS picks here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, June 4

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Game 2 of Heat vs. Nuggets? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.