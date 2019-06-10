NBA Finals 2019: How Kevin Durant's return changes everything for Warriors, starting with Kawhi Leonard matchup

Kevin Durant is reportedly planning to play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and suddenly the Raptors' 3-1 series lead doesn't feel quite as safe is it probably should. Obviously, Durant changes a ton for both teams, on both ends. Here's a look at five main things to watch with K.D. back in the fold -- and in the starting lineup, according to Monte Poole of NBC Spots Bay Area.

The Kawhi-Durant matchup

Throughout this series, the Raptors have had the luxury of using Kawhi Leonard in a variety of ways defensively without Durant to worry about. They've put him on Draymond Green to blow up the Steph Curry-Green pick and roll with Kawhi switching onto Curry. They've put him on Andre Iguodala -- who he can largely ignore as a shooter -- so he can be free to roam as a helper and impromptu switcher.

Now, Kawhi will be occupied with Durant. This swings the defensive matchups back in Golden State's favor, at least somewhat. Starting with ...

The Draymond-Steph pick and roll

As mentioned above, Kawhi's presence guarding Green was strongly discouraging this action. Steve Kerr probably still won't go to the Green-Curry pick and roll a ton because he likes to attack in a balanced way, but it's there now and a serious weapon for the Warriors to use.

Depending on what lineups Golden State plays with, Green could be being guarded by Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka or Pascal Siakam, and the Warriors will like their chances with any one of those guys switched onto Curry. Or, if they blitz and double Curry, Draymond can go back to being the 4-on-3 playmaker with the big man (either Gasol or Ibaka) pulled out of the play. Which brings us to ...

Hampton's Five time

The Hampton's Five. The Death Lineup. Whatever you want to call it, Steve Kerr has gone almost completely away from the lineup with Draymond at center because it's just too small with Toronto's size. With Durant back, the Warriors can afford to play Green at center because now they have an effective 7-footer who can help secure rebounds and provide rim resistance.

You have to wonder if Kerr will just not screw around and start this lineup, and if he does, will that make Toronto change its lineup or will Nick Nurse stay with Marc Gasol at center? If he stays with Gasol, the Warriors can really exploit him with five big-time playmakers on the perimeter rather than giving Gasol an easier, conventional matchup with DeMarcus Cousins and/or Kevon Looney at center.

Speaking of Cousins ...

Kerr will have short Cousins leash

I'd be very surprised if Cousins starts again. Whether he starts or not, his minutes are going to be very much up for grabs. He's been terrible the last two games, but Kerr just didn't have the option of mostly removing him from the rotation. Now he does. If Cousins is unplayable again, Kerr can just sit him. He can play the small lineup with Green at the five or go to Looney exclusively when he plays true-center lineups, without the fear of Looney wearing down because they can split those lineup deployments. Cousins has added almost no offensive firepower, and his defense has been even worse.

Speaking of ...

Durant helps just as much on defense

The Warriors have been getting embarrassed defensively in this series. Toronto has had free lanes because Golden State is lacking for individual defenders that can contain dribble penetration. The presence of Cousins is making it impossible for them to contain pick and roll. As such, they've doubled the ball hard and given up countless chip-shot buckets on the back end as the Raptors, a really good and willing passing team, have picked them apart as they've tried to scramble to recover.

Enter Durant. Now the Warriors can switch things without getting killed. In fact, the switching now swings back into Golden State's favor with really no individual matchups the Raptors can exploit outside of Curry, and even he is a solid on-ball defender. Also, as mentioned, those free layups Toronto's drivers have been getting will now have Durant's length and rim-protection to deal with. It changes everything.