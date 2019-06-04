NBA Finals 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from proven model on 85-61 roll

The Golden State Warriors took Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Sunday night, and with it the homecourt advantage in the series. Now the Toronto Raptors look to turn things back in their favor in Game 3, set for Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Sunday's 109-104 win pushed the Warriors a little closer to a third championship in a row, but the Raptors, seeking the first title in their 24 years of existence, are one of the NBA's premier road teams. Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard have been big-scoring stars for their teams, and each will be locked in for a pivotal Game 3. Golden State, despite dealing with multiple injury concerns, is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Raptors odds, with an over-under for total points set at 213. Before locking in any Warriors vs. Raptors picks or NBA Finals 2019 predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows Curry and Klay Thompson, who is questionable for Game 3 with a hamstring injury, have taken turns being unguardable for the Warriors. They combined for 55 points in Game 1 and 48 in Game 2. And Kevin Durant (calf) still could come back for Game 3. How the Raptors handle that -- if they can handle that -- is to be determined.

But when Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins do their thing, Golden State is all but impossible to beat. In Game 1, Toronto's front court dominated Golden State's, outscoring it by a ridiculous 75-18 margin. In Game 2, Green and Cousins combined for 28 points, 20 rebounds and 15 assists.

But just because Golden State won Game 2 and is now back home does not guarantee it will win or cover the Warriors vs. Raptors spread in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Leonard, even in defeat, was dominant. He scored 34 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and that was with the Warriors focusing all their defensive plans on him. Toronto lost Game 2 because the team shot just 37 percent, including 28 percent on 3's, well below its averages. Those shots straighten out, and the Raptors can surely take Game 3, or at least cover.

While the Warriors are being lauded for their depth coming through in Game 2, the Raptors' bench is still better overall from a scoring standpoint. Eight Toronto players are averaging at least 7.0 ppg in the postseason, compared to six for the Warriors. And there are plenty of injury concerns for Golden State. Kevon Looney is likely done for the series, while Thompson and Durant both remain up in the air as of Tuesday. Even if one, or both, play, it's doubtful that they'll be 100 percent.

