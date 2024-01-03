Wednesday's main NBA slate consists of 12 games scheduled to tip off between 7 and 10 p.m. ET so there's no shortage of quality betting options ahead of the action. Are you looking to find an edge? We've gone over each pairing to identify moneyline, spread, and player prop picks for the slate as well as strong daily fantasy plays.

Indiana is winning the budding Pacers-Bucks rivalry 3-1 this season, but I expect Milwaukee to bounce back on Wednesday. Khris Middleton is listed as likely to play and has been handling a full workload. Bruce Brown could be rusty after being cleared to play following a five-game injury absence and Andrew Nembhard has been ruled out. I'll take the visiting team here, as the favorites appear to have the upper hand from a health standpoint and have a point to prove.

OKC is one of the league's hottest teams. The Thunder have won eight of their previous nine games and pulled off a road win against the Boston Celtics their last time out. The Hawks have lost their last two home games. While they do have Jalen Johnson back in the mix, they're down a starter in De'Andre Hunter. Taking a completely healthy visiting OKC team here against Atlanta makes all the sense in the world. No spread option in the slate can measure up to this.

Player prop: Jonas Valanciunas over 9.5 rebounds (+100)

Valanciunas is averaging fewer than 10 rebounds per game for the first time since 2018-19 but has had his way with Rudy Gobert. The New Orleans Pelicans center reached double-digits in boards five times in his last six meetings against the Frenchman since he moved from the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves. New Orleans will need their starting center's size to combat the length of Minnesota's frontcourt, so I like Valanciunas to go over here.