NBA Playoffs 2018: Pelicans-Warriors Game 5 score, series results, bracket as Golden State returns to West finals
The Warriors beat the Pelicans, 4-1 to advance to their fourth straight Western Conference finals
The Golden State Warriors are moving on to the Western Conference finals for the fourth season in a row. Game 5 looked like it would be pretty anticlimactic as the Warriors led by 26 points at one point in the third quarter. But the Pelicans kept battling, and had the deficit down to just seven points in the final few minutes. But that was as close as they could get. The Warriors would hold on for the 113-104 win. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant combined for 75 points in the win.
Now, the Warriors will take on the Rockets with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.
Golden State Warriors 4, New Orleans Pelicans 1
Playoff series results
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 123, Pelicans 101 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors unleashed by Pelicans' pace
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 121, Pelicans 116 | Ward-Henninger: Curry's swagger back for Warriors
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Pelicans 119, Warriors 100 | Ward-Henninger: Five takeaways from Pels' win
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Warriors 118, Pelicans 92 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors unleash 'Hamptons Five'
- Game 5 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Pelicans 104
Regular-season series: Warriors 3, Pelicans 1
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Warriors have a 90.9 percent chance of winning the series. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
