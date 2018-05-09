NBA Playoffs 2018: Pelicans-Warriors Game 5 score, series results, bracket as Golden State returns to West finals

The Golden State Warriors are moving on to the Western Conference finals for the fourth season in a row. Game 5 looked like it would be pretty anticlimactic as the Warriors led by 26 points at one point in the third quarter. But the Pelicans kept battling, and had the deficit down to just seven points in the final few minutes. But that was as close as they could get. The Warriors would hold on for the 113-104 win. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant combined for 75 points in the win.

Now, the Warriors will take on the Rockets with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

Golden State Warriors 4, New Orleans Pelicans 1

Regular-season series: Warriors 3, Pelicans 1

