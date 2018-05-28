NBA Playoffs 2018: Rockets vs. Warriors live score, Game 7 updates, stats, schedule, highlights, bracket

The Memorial Day holiday brings us one of the most highly-anticipated Game 7s in quite some time as the Rockets host the Warriors for the right to face Cleveland in the 2018 NBA Finals. This series has been exciting with both teams trading blows at every turn. Just when one takes the advantage, the other always comes right back and counters with an incredible performance.

Unfortunately, injuries have had an impact on this series. Andre Iguodala (knee) is out and Chris Paul (hamstring) is a game-time decision for Game 7. It's disappointing that such an incredible series could see two of the NBA's best sitting on the sidelines watching. Everybody wants to see both teams at full strength

Game 7: Warriors at Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

The Warriors have been pushed to the edge in this series. For a moment in Game 6, it felt like the Rockets may have figured them out, but Golden State composed itself at halftime and dominated the second half. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson exploded by combining to score 64 points while James Harden just couldn't do enough to drag his team to the NBA Finals. With injuries impacting both teams, it will be interesting to see which players come up big in a winner-take-all scenario.

