NBA Playoffs 2018: Sunday schedule, matchups, TV channels, online stream, times, dates, bracket
The NBA playoffs continue on Sunday with Game 3 between the Rockets and Warriors
The conference finals can't be stopped, and you need to keep up to date with each and every game. With each game, we get a little bit closer to the NBA Finals.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Sunday, May 20
- Game 3: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Monday, May 21
- Game 4: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, May 22
- Game 4: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Wednesday, May 23
- Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Thursday, May 24
- Game 5: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Friday, May 25
- Game 6: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)
Saturday, May 26
- Game 6: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
Sunday, May 27
- Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
Monday, May 28
- Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
Thursday, May 31 through Sunday, June 17
- 2018 NBA Finals
