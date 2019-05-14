NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 1 predictions from top model on 85-61 roll

The 2019 Western Conference finals begin on Tuesday night as the Golden State Warriors host the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at Oracle Arena, where the Warriors are 7.5-point favorites with the total at 220.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Blazers odds. The Warriors are the top seed in the West and dispatched of the Rockets in six games in the semis, while the Blazers are coming off a thrilling Game 7 win over the Nuggets. Kevin Durant will miss Game 1 with a calf injury, but superstars like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum will be in action in the NBA Playoffs 2019. But before you make your NBA predictions, you should see the Game 1 Warriors vs. Blazers picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The Warriors have been dominant in the playoffs.

The Warriors are favored to win Game 1.

Even with Kevin Durant out for Game 1, the model knows that the Warriors still have enough offensive firepower to overwhelm any team when they're on their "A" game. Draymond Green will also continue to take on a larger role in the offense and fill part of the void. After fairly pedestrian regular season averages of 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists, Green is averaging 12.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists in the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

Curry has been deferring to Durant as the No. 1 option in the NBA Playoffs 2019, taking just 17 shots per game after lobbing over 19 during the regular season. However, he'll be called upon to take on a larger scoring role, which is something he's proven more than capable of doing by averaging at least 25 points in each of the previous four postseasons.

But just because the Splash Brothers have regained their form doesn't mean Golden State covers the Warriors vs. Blazers spread in Game 1.

The Blazers stunned most NBA observers by continuing to thrive without center Jusuf Nurkic, who suffered a season-ending leg injury in March. They captured the No. 3 seed, finishing just four wins behind top-seeded Golden State, and have reached their first Western Conference finals since 2000.

Led by the All-Star backcourt of CJ McCollum -- who had 37 points in the Game 7 win at Denver -- and Damian Lillard, Portland nails a healthy 36 percent of its 3-pointers (tied for 8th in the NBA). Seth Curry drained an astounding 42 percent of his treys in the regular season, with Rodney Hood at 38 percent. If the Blazers get hot from outside, they can not only cover but win outright.

