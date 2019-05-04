NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Rockets Game 3 picks, odds, why 221 over/under is best bet
The Rockets are in a must-win and favored by 3.5 at home
The Houston Rockets are in a must-win situation in Game 3 vs. the Warriors. Trailing 2-0 in the series, they already have to win four out of five games, but if they go down 3-0 they're going to go from a long-shot to in need of a basketball miracle. The Rockets are at least back home and James Harden is not expected to be dealing with any vision problems stemming from the lacerated eyelid he sustained in Game 2.
Below is all the information for the point spread, money line and over/under for Warriors-Rockets Game 3, with predictions for all.
*All lines via Westgate Sportsbook
Warriors vs Rockets ATS odds, pick
- Line: Rockets -3.5
- Analysis: As stated above, the Rockets are in an absolute must-win situation and that has to count for something. Each team has covered once in this series -- the Rockets in Game 1 and the Warriors in Game 2. It all adds up to a coin flip.
- Pick: Stay away.
Warriors vs. Rockets O/U line, pick
- Line: 221 total points
- Analysis: Game 1 went way under. Game 2 went slightly over. Steph Curry hasn't had a big game yet, neither has Chris Paul. Harden has been held completely in check and you have to figure he'll get going and perhaps get a few more calls at home. Something has to give with all these guys ready to break out.
- Pick: Over
Warriors vs. Rockets money line odds, pick
- Odds: Rockets -170, Warriors +145
- Analysis: If you're going to bet this, take the Warriors. I can understand trying to play it safe if you think Houston wins and you don't want to mess with the cover, but the -170 is too much of a hit for a coin clip game, which is what this is. Warriors are the value here if you want to play the money line.
- Pick: Warriors
