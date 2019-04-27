NBA playoffs scores, highlights: Warriors look to close out Clippers in Game 6; Shaun Livingston enters starting lineup

The top-ranked Golden State Warriors were expected to make easy work of the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers in their first-round series. However, the Clippers are definitely refusing to go quietly as they forced a Game 6 with a 129-121 win over the defending champions on Wednesday, In Game 5, the Clippers relied on their talented trio of Danilo Gallinari, Montrezl Harrell, and Lou Williams, who combined to score 83 points in the victory.

Now the Warriors are forced to go back on the road and attempt to defeat the Clippers at the Staples Center for the third time in the series. Aside from the production of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson, no other Warriors finished in double figures in Game 5. Needless to say, that fact will need to change if the defending champs want to move on and defend their title.

The winner of the series will advance to take on the Houston Rockets in the next round after the Rockets defeated the Utah Jazz in five games. Here's everything you need to know about Friday's Game 6 action.

NBA playoffs schedule for Friday, April 26

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

Livingston enters starting lineup for Game 6



The Warriors chose an unlikely starter for Game 6 versus the Los Angeles Clippers. As Golden State looked to close out Los Angeles, they decided to start Shaun Livingston in place of Andrew Bogut. Livingston had not started a playoff game for the team since the 2016 playoff run.