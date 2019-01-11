NBA scores, highlights: LaMarcus Aldridge's career night leads Spurs past Thunder in 2OT thriller; Heat beat Celtics

The Boston Celtics got Thursday night started with a challenge from the Miami Heat on the second night of a back-to-back. The Heat rode a balanced offensive attack to a blowout win, with Dwyane Wade leading the way with 19 points off the bench.

In the second game of the national TV doubleheader, the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs took part in one of the most impressive games that NBA fans will see. The game needed two overtime periods to come to a decision with the Spurs escaping with the narrow victory behind a career-high 56 points from LaMarcus Aldridge. Russell Westbrook tallied a career-high of his own with 24 assists on the night.

The Denver Nuggets continued to flex their muscles in the Western Conference with a convincing victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings topped the Detroit Pistons in the final game on the Thursday slate.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's games, along with Friday's schedule.

Aldridge has career night in Spurs win

LaMarcus Aldridge had a performance for the ages as he poured in a career-high 56 points, which was the third-most in franchise history. Aldridge was as efficient as he's ever been and really carried the Spurs down the stretch.

LaMarcus Aldridge's impressive performance propels the Spurs to a 154-147 double overtime victory!

Adams slam sends game to double OT

The Thunder and Spurs put on a show on Thursday. It was a back-and-forth affair that needed two overtimes to decide things and this cutting slam dunk by Steven Adams helped force a second overtime session.

Jokic uncorks phenomenal outlet pass

The Denver Broncos don't have a franchise quarterback, but maybe Nikola Jokic could audition for the job. Jokic secured a defensive rebound with one hand and immediately tossed it ahead to Jamal Murray on the break. Murray finished the one-handed dunk to cap off a tremendous play.

DeRozan converts reverse slam

DeMar DeRozan was never been afraid to attack the rim. In the opening quarter against the Thunder, DeRozan blew by Paul George on the baseline and threw down an insane reverse slam dunk.

Jones Jr. sinks buzzer-beater to end first half

The Heat really had a strong first half and ended up going to the locker room with an 18-point advantage. The exclamation point was placed when Derrick Jones Jr. tossed up a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from nearly halfcourt to end the opening half.

Derrick Jones Jr. threw it up from the parking lot! Heat finish the half on a 10-0 run.

Johnson posterizes Irving

The Celtics and Heat engaged in a back-and-forth battle in the opening quarter. Forward James Johnson certainly got some fans out of their seats when he drove to the rim and absolutely posterized Kyrie Irving with a massive slam dunk.

James Johnson put Kyrie on a POSTER

Johnson tosses lob to Whiteside

James Johnson certainly had a knack for making stellar plays in the early going against the Celtics. After posterizing Irving, Johnson threw up an alley-oop to Hassan Whiteside, who deposited a one-handed slam.

LeBron out at least another week

LeBron James is making progress toward returning from his groin injury, but the Lakers announced that he will be out until at least Jan. 16, when he will be re-evaluated.