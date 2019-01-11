NBA scores, highlights: LaMarcus Aldridge's career night leads Spurs past Thunder in 2OT thriller; Heat beat Celtics
The NBA may have only had four games, but the Spurs and Thunder stole the show without a doubt
The Boston Celtics got Thursday night started with a challenge from the Miami Heat on the second night of a back-to-back. The Heat rode a balanced offensive attack to a blowout win, with Dwyane Wade leading the way with 19 points off the bench.
In the second game of the national TV doubleheader, the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs took part in one of the most impressive games that NBA fans will see. The game needed two overtime periods to come to a decision with the Spurs escaping with the narrow victory behind a career-high 56 points from LaMarcus Aldridge. Russell Westbrook tallied a career-high of his own with 24 assists on the night.
The Denver Nuggets continued to flex their muscles in the Western Conference with a convincing victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings topped the Detroit Pistons in the final game on the Thursday slate.
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's games, along with Friday's schedule.
NBA scores for Thursday, Jan. 10
- Miami Heat 115, Boston Celtics 99 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 121, Los Angeles Clippers 100 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs 154, Oklahoma City Thunder 147 -- 2OT (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings 112, Detroit Pistons 102 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Friday, Jan. 11
*All times Eastern
- Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Aldridge has career night in Spurs win
LaMarcus Aldridge had a performance for the ages as he poured in a career-high 56 points, which was the third-most in franchise history. Aldridge was as efficient as he's ever been and really carried the Spurs down the stretch.
Adams slam sends game to double OT
The Thunder and Spurs put on a show on Thursday. It was a back-and-forth affair that needed two overtimes to decide things and this cutting slam dunk by Steven Adams helped force a second overtime session.
Jokic uncorks phenomenal outlet pass
The Denver Broncos don't have a franchise quarterback, but maybe Nikola Jokic could audition for the job. Jokic secured a defensive rebound with one hand and immediately tossed it ahead to Jamal Murray on the break. Murray finished the one-handed dunk to cap off a tremendous play.
DeRozan converts reverse slam
DeMar DeRozan was never been afraid to attack the rim. In the opening quarter against the Thunder, DeRozan blew by Paul George on the baseline and threw down an insane reverse slam dunk.
Jones Jr. sinks buzzer-beater to end first half
The Heat really had a strong first half and ended up going to the locker room with an 18-point advantage. The exclamation point was placed when Derrick Jones Jr. tossed up a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from nearly halfcourt to end the opening half.
Johnson posterizes Irving
The Celtics and Heat engaged in a back-and-forth battle in the opening quarter. Forward James Johnson certainly got some fans out of their seats when he drove to the rim and absolutely posterized Kyrie Irving with a massive slam dunk.
Johnson tosses lob to Whiteside
James Johnson certainly had a knack for making stellar plays in the early going against the Celtics. After posterizing Irving, Johnson threw up an alley-oop to Hassan Whiteside, who deposited a one-handed slam.
LeBron out at least another week
LeBron James is making progress toward returning from his groin injury, but the Lakers announced that he will be out until at least Jan. 16, when he will be re-evaluated.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brown, Morris involved in altercation
Frustrations were evident during Boston's loss on national TV
-
Thunder vs. Spurs odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Thunder vs. Spurs game 10,000 ti...
-
How to watch: Thunder at Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs look to continue their stellar stretch against the Oklahoma City Thu...
-
Celtics vs. Heat odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Heat vs. Celtics game 10,000 tim...
-
Cousins ready to return; will start
Cousins has missed the entire season so far while rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon
-
LeBron to be re-evaluated Jan. 16
James, who has been out of the lineup since suffering the injury on Christmas Day, will miss...