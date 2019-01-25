NBA scores, highlights: Steph Curry, Warriors stay hot with win over Wizards; Wolves handle Lakers in Rondo's return
The NBA offered a four-game slate on Thursday evening
The Golden State Warriors are currently putting the NBA on notice as to how talented their roster truly is. With DeMarcus Cousins now in the fold, Golden State is riding an nine-game winning streak after a win over the Wizards on Thursday, and looks to be on a whole different level now.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers continued to struggle without LeBron James, as the star forward deals with a groin strain. They got a nice boost from point guard Rajon Rondo, who put up 15 points, 13 assists and six rebounds in his return from a finger injury, but it wasn't enough to beat the Timberwolves, who were led by 27 points and 12 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns.
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's action, along with Friday's schedule.
NBA scores for Thursday, Jan. 24
- Golden State Warriors 126, Washington Wizards 118 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 122, New Orleans Pelicans 116 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 120, Phoenix Suns 106 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 120, Los Angeles Lakers 105 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Friday, Jan. 25
*All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
KAT goes to town at Staples Center
There was no stopping Karl-Anthony Towns on Thursday, as the big man put up 27 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead the Timberwolves past the Lakers in Los Angeles.
Curry drops 39 in Dubs win
The Warriors just keep on rolling, and this time it was Stephen Curry doing most of the damage. He scored a game-high 38 points to lead Golden State to a win over the Wizards.
Cousins rejects Bryant at the rim
DeMarcus Cousins is back and that's certainly bad news for the rest of the NBA. In the first half of Thursday's game against the Wizards, Cousins erased a Thomas Bryant shot attempt at the rim.
Nader posterizes Diallo
Abdel Nader isn't exactly the name that fans would think of when an Oklahoma City Thunder player posterizes an opposing player. However, Nader did just that when he drove baseline and stuffed home a two-handed slam dunk over Cheick Diallo.
NBA All-Star starters announced
They've gotten rid of the East-West game format, but the All-Star starters were announced on Thursday night. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo received the most votes from their respective conferences, and will choose starters from the pool of players.
