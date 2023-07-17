NBA Summer League in Las Vegas will come to a close Monday night after the championship game between the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers. But before a champion is crowned, the league announced the players who made All-Summer League Team. The top picks from June's draft aren't featured on either team due to injuries or only playing in a couple games, but the players chosen showed that their worth with all eyes on them.

The No. 20 overall pick in the draft Cam Whitmore was named to the First Team, and he was also named MVP of Summer League. Whitmore averaged 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, three steals and 2.2 assists in five games for the Rockets. Joining Whitmore on First Team are Keyonte George, Sam Merrill, Orlando Robinson and Hunter Tyson. Merrill averaged the highest number of 3s per game during Summer League for the Cavaliers, attempting 11 game while shooting an efficient 43.2% from deep. George also showed to be an efficient shooter from deep, making 3s at a 44.4% clip on nine attempts per game.

The Second Team featured 2022's No. 3 overall pick, Jabari Smith Jr., who despite only playing in two games left a lasting impression in Las Vegas. In those two contests for Houston Smith averaged 35.5 points, which led Summer League, though the sample size is smaller than everyone else on this list. Still, Smith proved his talent is above playing in Summer League past this offseason. Also on the Second Team are Emoni Bates, Max Christie, Javon Freeman-Liberty, Xavier Moon and Jalen Wilson.

Typically only five players make each team, but a tie in votes between Christie and Moon for the second backcourt position led to the league including six players on the Second Team.