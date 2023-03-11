The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Raptors on Friday and sit just one game back of the No. 5 Clippers. Of course, there are three teams currently between the two L.A. franchises as the Western Conference's 5-10 logjam has yet to sort out in any way.

Below is a comprehensive snapshot of where things stand in the Western Conference playoff and play-in races entering play on Saturday This post will update daily throughout the remainder of the regular season, or until all seeds are clinched.

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Nuggets have lost two straight but would have to go in the absolute tank to blow the No. 1 seed. With 15 games to play, they lead the No. 2 Kings by five games in the loss column and hold an effective six-game lead over the No. 3 Grizzlies with the tiebreaker secured.

Projected seed: 1

1 Current first-round matchup: TBD

TBD Tiebreaker vs. Memphis: Denver has clinched

Denver has clinched Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Season series tied 1-1 with one to play

Season series tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Denver leads season series 2-0 with two to play

2. Sacramento Kings (39-26)

Sacramento defeated the Knicks on Thursday to remain in the No. 2 seed by virtue of the tiebreaker over Memphis. Sacramento, which has won nine of its last 12, holds a three-loss lead over the No. 4 Suns with two head-to-head matchups remaining.

Projected seed: 3

3 Current first-round matchup: vs. Warriors/Timberwolves play-in winner

vs. Warriors/Timberwolves play-in winner Tiebreaker vs. Denver: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Memphis: Kings currently own via conference record

Kings currently own via conference record Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns lead 2-0 with two to play

Suns lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

3. Memphis Grizzlies (39-26)

Memphis defeated the Warriors on Thursday. They are tied with the No. 2 Kings and three up in the loss column on the No. 4 Suns.

Projected seed: 2

2 Current first-round matchup: vs. Mavericks

vs. Mavericks Tiebreaker vs. Denver: Nuggets have clinched

Nuggets have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Kings currently own via conference record

Kings currently own via conference record Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Grizzlies own via division leader

4. Phoenix Suns (37-29)

The Suns are three back in the loss column of the No. 3 Grizzlies and four up on the Nos. 5-8 seeds. With 16 games to play, it's starting to feel like they're pretty locked into the 4-seed.

Projected seed: 4

4 Current first-round matchup: vs. Clippers

vs. Clippers Tiebreaker vs. Memphis: Grizzlies own via division leader

Grizzlies own via division leader Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Phoenix leads 2-0 with two to play

Phoenix leads 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Suns have clinched

Suns have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Timberwolves: Suns lead 2-1 with one to play

Suns lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Suns currently own via conference win percentage

Suns currently own via conference win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Suns lead 2-1 with one to play

5. Los Angeles Clippers (35-33)

The Clippers are tied in the loss column with the No. 6 Mavericks and No. 7 Warriors, the latter of whom they play one more time.

Projected seed: 5

5 Current first-round matchup: at Suns

at Suns Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns lead 2-1 with one to play

Suns lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Timberwolves: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavericks currently own via conference record

Mavericks currently own via conference record Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans lead 1-0 with two to play



Pelicans lead 1-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Jazz clinched

Jazz clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Clippers clinched

6. Dallas Mavericks (34-33)

The Mavericks are tied in the loss column with the No. 5 Clippers and No. 7 Warriors, whom they still play one more time to decide the tiebreaker.

Projected seed: 7

7 Current first-round matchup: at Grizzlies

at Grizzlies Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns owns via conference win percentage

Suns owns via conference win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Timberwolves: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Dallas currently owns via conference record

Dallas currently owns via conference record Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Dallas leads 2-1 with one to play



Dallas leads 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Dallas leads 2-1 with one to play

Dallas leads 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Dallas leads 2-1 with one to play

Play-In Tournament

7. Golden State Warriors (34-33)

The Warriors, technically, have slipped back into play-in territory. They are tied with No. 6 Dallas in the loss column with the season series also tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining. Meanwhile, Golden State is just one loss up on the No. 8 Wolves, No. 9 Lakers and No. 10 Pelicans.

Projected seed: 6

6 Current first-round matchup: vs. Timberwolves (Play-in)

vs. Timberwolves (Play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns have clinched

Suns have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Timberwolves: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans lead 2-1 with one to play



Pelicans lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Warriors clinched

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (34-33)



The Wolves missed a chance to move up by losing to Brooklyn on Friday. They are tied in the loss column with the No. 9 Lakers and No. 10 Pelicans. The best news for the Wolves is they still have a head-to-head left with the Warriors and have already clinched the tiebreaker over the Mavericks and Clippers, which are the three teams in front of them at the moment.

Projected seed: 8

8 Current first-round matchup: at Warriors (Play-In)

at Warriors (Play-In) Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns lead 2-1 with one to play

Suns lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Tied 1-1 with one to play



Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Wolves currently own via division record

Wolves currently own via division record Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Wolves clinched

9. Los Angeles Lakers (32-34)

The Lakers defeated Toronto on Friday to remain the No. 9 seed, tied in the loss column with the No. 8 Wolves and just one loss back of the 5-8 seeds. They are still very much in the race to perhaps even rise above the play-in line as they wait for LeBron James to return.

Projected seed: 9

9 Current first-round matchup: vs. Pelicans (play-in)

vs. Pelicans (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers clinched

Clippers clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Lakers lead 2-1 with one to play



Lakers lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Jazz lead 2-0 with two to play

Jazz lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. OKC: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Portland: Blazers currently own via conference win percentage

10. New Orleans Pelicans (32-34)

The Pelicans are clinging to the final play-in spot, one loss up on the No. 11 Jazz and an effective two up on the No. 12 Thunder with the tiebreaker secured.

Projected seed: 10

10 Current first-round matchup: at Lakers (play-in)

at Lakers (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Pelicans lead 2-1 with one to play

Pelicans lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Timberwolves: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavericks lead 2-1 with one to play

Mavericks lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Jazz clinched



Jazz clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Los Angeles leads 2-1 with one to play

Los Angeles leads 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. OKC: Pelicans clinched

Pelicans clinched Tiebreaker vs. Portland: Pelicans lead 2-1 with one to play

Outside Looking In

11. Utah Jazz (32-35)

Utah moved up to No. 11 with a win over the Magic on Thursday, tied in the loss column with No. 12 OKC and No. 13 Portland and just one back of the No. 9 Lakers and No. 10 Pelicans.

Projected seed: Lottery

Lottery Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Jazz Clinched



Jazz Clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Jazz lead 2-0 with two to play

Jazz lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. OKC: Thunder lead 2-1 with one to play

Thunder lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Portland: Blazers lead 2-1 with one to play

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (31-35)



The Thunder are one back in the loss column of the No. 9 Lakers and No. 10 Pelicans.

Projected seed: Lottery

Lottery Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans clinched



Pelicans clinched Tiebreaker vs. Utah: OKC leads 2-1 with one to play

OKC leads 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Portland: OKC clinched

After losing to Philly on Friday, the Blazers are two losses back of the No. 9 Lakers and No. 10 Pelicans.