The Brooklyn Nets will have some extra cash to use to try and sign or trade for an additional player to its roster, after the league granted their application for a $5.7 million disabled player exception, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Brooklyn received the player exception for guard Spencer Dinwiddie who tore his ACL in the third game of the season against the Charlotte Hornets when he landed awkwardly on his right leg after driving to the basket against Bismack Biyombo.

The Nets have sorely missed Dinwiddie's presence off the bench, especially after trading much of its depth away in the blockbuster four-team trade that brought in James Harden at the hefty price of offloading Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince and Rodions Kurucs.

Brooklyn created three roster spots in that trade, and just signed free agent forward Norvel Pelle to help shore up the frontcourt. The Nets have until April 19 to use the exception, so they can wait until either the trade deadline -- which has been set for March 25 this season -- or see which players will be bought out after the deadline passes to sign as a free agent.

While it might make sense for the Nets to try and replace Dinwiddie with another guard, the backcourt is already loaded with seven players. Brooklyn is going to need more depth at the small forward and center positions after trading away LeVert, Prince and Allen and that player exception would be the perfect opportunity to add some more depth in that regard.