Kevin Durant made headlines earlier this week when he called out the quality of his fellow Brooklyn Nets (7-9) starters. He may have given his own team bulletin board material when it takes on the Memphis Grizzlies (10-6) at home on Sunday evening. Memphis won on Friday for the first time in three games with a win against Oklahoma City, but it came at a cost as point guard Ja Morant sprained his ankle. He's considered week-to-week going forward.

Tip-off from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn is set for 7 p.m. ET. Brooklyn is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 224.5.

Nets vs. Grizzlies spread: Nets -7.5

Nets vs. Grizzlies over/under: 224.5 points

Nets vs. Grizzlies money line: Brooklyn -320, Memphis +250

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets won their last game by the slimmest of margins against the Portland Trail Blazers in a 109-107 victory on Thursday. Durant led the way for his team, finishing with 35 points and eight rebounds. Yuta Watanabe had a season-high 20 points off the bench with seven rebounds, and he has now hit double-digit scoring totals in each of his last three games. Ben Simmons also had an effective night, going 6-for-6 from the floor to score 15 points to go with his 13 rebounds.

Brooklyn should get a lift from the expected return of point guard Kyrie Irving, who will be back from a team-imposed suspension. Irving's last appearance came on November 1, when he struggled through a 2-for-12 shooting night, but in his six previous games, he averaged 32.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He'll take over for Edmond Sumner, who played just under six minutes against the Blazers, and only logged an assist and a turnover in the win.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis strolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder with points to spare on Friday, a 121-110 win. Memphis' power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad, and posted a double-double with 25 points and 12 boards along with three blocks. The top performance was Jackson's second of the season, after he had missed the first 14 games as he wrapped up his recovery from stress fracture in his foot.

Besides Morant, Memphis continues to be without shooting guard Desmond Bane, who has missed the last three games with a toe injury. Amid the Grizzlies' ailments, John Konchar stepped up to score a season-high 19 points against the Thunder. Regardless of who has been on the floor for Memphis, the Grizzlies have been one of the league's top rebounding teams, averaging 48.4 per game (2nd in NBA).

