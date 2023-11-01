The Miami Heat (1-3) will be looking to correct some early-season issues when they host the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) on Wednesday night. Miami opened the year with a win over Detroit, but it has lost three straight road games since then. The Heat lost to Milwaukee in a 122-114 final at Milwaukee on Monday in their most recent outing, despite outscoring the Bucks 41-25 in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn lost its first two games before bouncing back with a 133-121 win at Charlotte on Monday night.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The Heat are favored by 6 points in the latest Heat vs. Nets odds, while the over/under is 223.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Nets vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Nets spread: Heat -6

Heat vs. Nets over/under: 223.5 points

Heat vs. Nets money line: Heat: -227, Nets: +188

Why the Heat can cover

Miami lost all three games during its current skid on the road, so it will be happy to return home for this game. The Heat opened the season with a home victory against Detroit, despite the Pistons putting together a big run down the stretch. Center Bam Adebayo missed Monday's game against Milwaukee due to a hip injury, but he could return for this game.

Adebayo is averaging 22.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, while Tyler Herro leads Miami with 25.3 points per game. Herro poured in a season-best 35 points at Milwaukee on Monday night, adding eight rebounds, three assists and a steal. Brooklyn has only picked up one win in its last eight games dating back to last season, and it is playing on the road for the third straight game. The Nets will also be shorthanded tonight, without Nicolas Claxton (ankle) and Cameron Johnson (calf), while Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle) and Dennis Smith Jr. (hip) are doubtful.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is coming into this game with momentum after picking up its first win of the season on Monday night, beating Charlotte in a 133-121 final. The Nets were without starters Claxton and Johnson, but they still outrebounded the Hornets by a 46-39 tally. Shooting guard Cameron Thomas scored 33 points, cracking the 30-point mark for the third straight game to open the campaign.

The 2021 first-round pick showcased his potential last year when he became the league's second-youngest player to score 40 points in back-to-back games. Thomas has knocked down 61.4% of his shots from the floor this season, ranking third in the NBA in scoring with 33 points per game. The Nets have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games at Miami, while the Heat have only covered twice in their last seven games overall. Meanwhile, Miami is dealing with injury issues of its own, as Caleb Martin (knee) is out, while Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable. See which team to pick here.

