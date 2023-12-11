We've got another exciting interconference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the Sacramento Kings will host the Brooklyn Nets. Sacramento is 12-8 overall and 6-3 at home, while Brooklyn is 12-9 overall and 4-4 on the road. The Kings won both of their matchups last season, including scoring 153 points in a game.

Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. The Kings are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Nets vs. Kings odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 235.5 points.

Kings vs. Nets spread: Kings -4.5

Kings vs. Nets over/under: 235.5 points

Kings vs. Nets money line: Kings: -186, Nets: +156

BKN: The Nets are 6-1 ATS over their last seven games

SAC: The Kings are 4-2 ATS over their last six games

What to know about the Nets

The Nets have won three straight games and six of their last seven contests. They are coming off a 124-97 win over the Wizards on Friday after knocking off the Hawks, 114-113, in Atlanta on Wednesday. Cameron Thomas has scored at least 17 points in three of his last four games since missing three weeks with a back injury. Thomas is averaging 23.7 points per game over 12 contests, and he and Mikal Bridges (23.2 ppg) are forming one of the best young duos in the NBA.

The Nets have the best record ATS in the NBA (16-4-1), hitting at an 80% clip. They are 6-2 ATS on the road, including 5-2 as a road underdog. The Nets are 4-4 straight-up away from Brooklyn and have covered the spread in six of their last seven games overall. Ben Simmons (back) and Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring) are out for Brooklyn.

What to know about the Kings

The Kings are coming off a 114-106 road victory over the Suns, highlighted by 34 points and seven assists from De'Aaron Fox. The seventh-year guard is averaging a career-high 30.5 points per game, reaching at least 30 points in three of his last four games. Fox averaged 25 points per game last season for the second time in the last three years and has emerged as an elite scorer, tied for fourth in the NBA in points per game.

The Kings are 11-9 ATS this season, one of only nine teams at least two games above .500 ATS this year. Domantas Sabonis, a 6-foot-10 center, has been dominating the glass of late, averaging 15 rebounds per game over his last three games. He's averaging 19.3 points and 7.3 assists as well during that span. Sixth man Malik Monk is questionable on Monday with an illness.

