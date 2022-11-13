Nothing seems to be going right for the Los Angeles Lakers (2-10) this season, and their prospects for picking up a win don't look much better on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets (6-7). After a rough start to the season, Brooklyn has played well for new head coach Jacque Vaughn. The Nets are 4-2 under Vaughn since letting go of Steve Nash following a 2-5 start. The two teams split their two meetings last season, but Kevin Durant wasn't available for Brooklyn in either.

Tip-off from Crypto.com Arena is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Brooklyn is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 218.5.

Lakers vs. Nets spread: Lakers +4.5

Lakers vs. Nets over/under: 218.5 points

Lakers vs. Nets money line: Los Angeles +162, Brooklyn -195

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as the Lakers fell 120-114 to the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers got a solid performance out of center Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double with 24 points and 14 boards in addition to three blocks. Russell Westbrook came off the bench to score 21 points, and made 4-of-7 3-pointers.

The Lakers have also received solid production from Austin Reaves off the bench over the last three games. Reaves has averaged 12.7 points and six rebounds during that time frame. He'll need to keep it up on Sunday, as the Lakers will be without LeBron James (adductor) for another game.

What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn's game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday ended with a tidy 110-95 victory. Durant had a trademark top performance, finishing with 27 points along with six rebounds. Seth Curry came off the bench to score 22 points and hit 4-of-8 3-point attempts in the win.

While all the attention is usually put on the offensive playmaking of Brooklyn's stars, the defense has actually been pretty good. The Nets allow just 108.2 points per game this season, with ranks eighth in the NBA. Much of that has to do with the fact that the Nets have only allowed opponents to hit 43.6% of their field goal attempts on the year. The Nets average the most blocks per game in the league (7.7) thanks to the efforts of Nic Claxton, who averages 2.2 per outing.

