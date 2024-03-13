The Orlando Magic will face off against the Brooklyn Nets in an Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday. Orlando is 37-28 overall and 21-9 at home, while Brooklyn is 26-39 overall and 10-21 on the road. This is their fourth meeting of the season with the home team winning each of the first three. Most recently, the Magic defeated the Nets, 108-81, on Feb. 27.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. The Magic are 7-point favorites in the latest Nets vs. Magic odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 205.5 points. Before entering any Magic vs. Nets picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 70-46 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Brooklyn vs. Orlando. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nets vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Nets spread: Magic -7

Magic vs. Nets over/under: 205.5 points

Magic vs. Nets money line: Magic: -282, Nets: +229

BRK: The Nets are 3-0 ATS over their last three games as the underdog

ORL: The Magic are 13-3 ATS this season as the home favorite

Magic vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Nets

The Nets are coming off a 120-101 win over the Cavaliers on Sunday, snapping a two-game losing skid. Brooklyn scored 68 points in the second half and outscored Cleveland by 18 points over the final 24 minutes for the runaway victory. The Nets scored 44 points in the third quarter and shot 53.2% from the field, including 51.4% on 3-pointers, for the contest. The Nets sank 18 3-pointers on Sunday.

Cameron Thomas had 29 points, including five triples, and Mikal Bridges had 25 points, including five 3-pointers, in the victory. Thomas has made five 3-pointers in back-to-back games after scoring 31 points against the Hornets on Saturday. The 22-year-old leads the Nets in scoring at 21.3 ppg with Bridges closely behind at 20.9 ppg. The Nets have struggled offensively at times throughout the season, but they have allowed just 100 ppg over their last two contests and have the seventh-best field goal percentage against on 2-pointers in the NBA. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Magic

The Magic have dropped back-to-back games and are coming off a 111-97 loss to the Pacers on Sunday. Offensively, points have been at a premium for Orlando as the Magic have scored more than 102 points just once over their last four games and have finished below 100 points in back-to-back contests. Paolo Banchero continues to build off his NBA Rookie of the Year season last year as he is averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists, leading the Magic in all three categories. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is averaging 24.5 points over his last six games despite some overall offensive struggles for Orlando.

The Magic defense has spearheaded their turnaround as they are allowing the third-fewest points per game (109.4) in the league. Orlando is forcing the second-most turnovers per game, which has helped it to allow the fewest field goals attempted per contest with the second-fewest made baskets. The Magic are one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA, allowing the second-fewest offensive rebounds and fewest overall rebounds. The Magic have the best ATS record (42-23) in the league and are 5-2 against the number over their last seven games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Magic vs. Nets picks

The model has simulated Nets vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Nets, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. Magic spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model on a 70-46 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.