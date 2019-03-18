Nuggets veteran Isaiah Thomas won't rule out a potential return to the Celtics as a free agent

Isaiah Thomas' time with the Boston Celtics didn't end super smoothly, as he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the package for Kyrie Irving in August of 2017. Thomas was particularly unhappy with the way he was treated by Celtics general manager Danny Ainge after giving his all to the organization. However, despite the differences that developed between Thomas and the Celtics, the diminutive guard won't rule out a potential return to Boston on Monday night (7:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on).

"You never know," Thomas said of potentially signing with the Celtics again, via the Boston Globe. "You can't predict the future. My options are always open for anybody. I'm a Denver Nugget now, but I'm a free agent at the end of the season, and you never know what can happen. Who knows?"

Thomas even reached out to the Celtics last offseason to let them know that he would potentially be interested in returning to the team.

"I know we left on bad terms with me being traded," Thomas said. "I wanted them to know that the interest was there. I didn't know if they were interested, and I wasn't saying I wanted to come back and be the guy. I was just saying if the opportunity presents itself, just know I'm interested. That's all it was."

Regardless of how things may have gone down with the Celtics organization, Thomas continues to view Boston as a second home.

"What happened in Boston happened for a reason, and that love's going to last forever," Thomas said. "I was only here three years, but you'd think I was here 15 from the love that they showed me and the love that we gave each other. That's all genuine. It was a city that needed something at that time, and I needed a team that believed in me. I'm a hard-working guy and played with my all, and that's all the people here wanted. They expected greatness, and I wanted to show them greatness.

"I'll remember how the city treated my family, how ever since I came here, it was special to me. So this will always be home, this will always be like how [my hometown] Tacoma feels to me. It'll always be something that's bigger than basketball here, and I can't thank this city and organization enough for that."

It's clear that Thomas holds a special place in his heart for both Boston, and the Celtics as an organization, and who knows, maybe we haven't seen the last of him in Celtic green.