The Denver Nuggets (46-19) are set to host the Chicago Bulls (29-36) at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday Mar. 8. The Nuggets are 30-4 at home and Chicago is 11-21 on the road. The Nuggets are riding a four-game winning streak after defeating the Toronto Raptors 118-113 on Monday, while the Bulls are looking to bounce back from a 125-122 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Michael Porter Jr. (illness) and Vlatko Cancar (wrist) are listed as game-time decisions for Denver.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. Denver is favored by 8 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 229.

Nuggets vs. Bulls spread: Nuggets -8

Nuggets vs. Bulls over/under: 229 points

Nuggets vs. Bulls money line: Denver -345, Chicago 270

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Denver beat the Toronto Raptors 118-113 on Monday. Denver's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Jamal Murray led the charge as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and five dimes.

Center Nikola Jokic has put together another MVP caliber season. The 28-year-old Serbian is the current betting favorite to take home his third consecutive NBA MVP award with per game averages of 24.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 10.0 assists. When is comes to PER, Jokic ranks first in the league at 31.75.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Speaking of close games: Chicago lost 125-122 to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday on a last-minute jumper from Indiana point guard Tyrese Haliburton with 0:02 remaining. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Bulls, who fell 117-113 when the teams previously met last month. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Zach LaVine, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 42 points.

The Bulls have battled injuries and inconsistencies all season, but their talent and explosiveness is undeniable. Small forward DeMar DeRozan (25.1 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds per game), center Nikola Vucevic (17.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists per game), and LaVine (24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists per game) lead the way for Chicago.

