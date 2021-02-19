The Denver Nuggets visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in a cross-conference showdown on Friday evening. Denver is 15-13 this season, including a 7-7 mark away from Pepsi Center. Cleveland is just 10-19 overall after losing the last eight games. Paul Millsap (knee) and Gary Harris (adductor) are out for Denver, with Will Barton (personal) listed as questionable. Kevin Love (calf), Larry Nance (hand), Andre Drummond (personal) and Taurean Prince (ankle) are out for Cleveland.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Cleveland. William Hill Sportsbook lists Denver as an 8.5-point road favorite, up half a point from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225.5 in the latest Nuggets vs. Cavaliers odds.

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers spread: Nuggets -8.5

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers over-under: 225.5 points

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers money line: Nuggets -380; Cavaliers +310

DEN: The Nuggets are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

CLE: The Cavaliers are 0-11 against the spread in the last 11 games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver benefits from having arguably the best offensive player in the league this season in Nikola Jokic. Jokic is averaging 27.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game and, with help from Jamal Murray and others, the Nuggets are a top-six offense as a result. In this matchup, Denver should be able to dominate on that end of the floor against a Cleveland team that is currently last in the NBA in net rating (-9.1) and near the bottom in shooting efficiency allowed and defensive rebounding.

Beyond that, the Nuggets can take solace in Cleveland's poor offense, as the Cavaliers rank dead-last in offensive rating (103.9 points per 100 possessions) and second-worst in shooting efficiency. The Cavaliers turn the ball over on 15.4 percent of offensive possessions, fourth-worst in the league, and those ball security issues could fuel Denver's potent offensive attack.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland's struggles are noteworthy, but the Cavs do have some edges against Denver. The Cavaliers are a top-five offensive rebounding team in the NBA, pulling down 29.4 percent of their own missed shots this season. Denver is also below-average defensively, yielding more than 1.11 points per possession, and the Nuggets are a bottom-10 team in free throw rate on both ends of the floor.

Defensively, Cleveland is No. 3 in the league in turnover creation, forcing a turnover on 15.7 percent of possessions, and the Cavs are No. 5 in steals, generating 8.5 per game. The Cavs are also above-average in preventing free throw attempts for the opposition, and Cleveland is 7th-best in the league in preventing second-chance points, giving up only 12.1 per game.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Nuggets picks

