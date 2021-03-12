The Denver Nuggets will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the FedExForum. Memphis is 17-16 overall and 8-11 at home, while the Nuggets are 21-15 overall and 12-8 on the road. The Grizzlies are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games at home. Denver, meanwhile, is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games on the road.

Denver is favored by three-points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.



Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets:

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets spread: Grizzlies +3

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets over-under: 228 points

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -150, Grizzlies +130

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies didn't have too much trouble with the Washington Wizards at home on Wednesday as they won 127-112. Memphis' Jonas Valanciunas was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double with 29 points and 20 boards in addition to four blocks. For the season, Valanciunas is averaging 16.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

The Grizzlies are averaging 112.1 points per game this season and they've won four of their last six games overall. However, Memphis is just 3-8 in its last 11 games when playing as the underdog.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, Denver netted a 113-103 win over the Indiana Pacers last Thursday. Small forward Michael Porter Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest for the Nuggets, shooting 5-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 24 points and 11 rebounds. The Nuggets are led by center Nikola Jokic, who's averaging 27.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists this season.

The Nuggets have dominated the Grizzlies in their most recent meetings, winning four of the last five matchups against Memphis. Denver features the fourth-ranked offense in the NBA, averaging 115.9 points per game. Defensively, the Nuggets are giving up 110.6 points per game, the seventh-best mark in the NBA.



The model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under.

