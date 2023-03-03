The Denver Nuggets (44-19) are set to host the Memphis Grizzlies (38-23) in a battle between the top two teams in the Western Conference standings on Friday at Ball Arena. Denver is 28-4 at home, while Memphis is 12-18 on the road. The Nuggets have won two straight after knocking off the Houston Rockets 133-112 on Tuesday. The Grizzlies are riding a three-game winning streak after defeating the Rockets 113-99 on Wednesday. Vlatko Cancar (wrist), Michael Porter Jr. (heel), and Aaron Gordon (rest) are listed as questionable for Denver. Steven Adams (knee) is out for Memphis.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. Denver is favored by 5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 234.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies spread: Nuggets -5

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies over/under: 234 points

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies money line: Denver -205, Memphis 170

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets made easy work of the Houston Rockets on Tuesday and carried off a 133-112 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 74-54. It was another big night for Denver's point guard Jamal Murray, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and six assists.

Two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic gives the Nuggets a massive advantage in this matchup. The 27-year-old Serbian is widely considered the favorite to win his third consecutive MVP award and enters this matchup averaging 24.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 10.0 assists per game this season. Murray is starting to look more and more like the player he was before tearing his ACL and gives the Nuggets an explosive scoring threat in their backcourt.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, Memphis strolled past Houston with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 113-99. Grizzlies' shooting guard Desmond Bane was outstanding, going 6-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 30 points, six assists and nine rebounds.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Nuggets enter the matchup with a 51.0% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. On the other side, Memphis is holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.7%, which places them first in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out. Explosive point guard Ja Morant continues to be a force for the Grizzlies, averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game.

