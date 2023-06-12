The Denver Nuggets will look to continue their recent mastery over the Miami Heat and close out their best-of-seven series when they meet in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals on Monday. Denver, which defeated Miami 108-95 on Friday, has won 12 of the last 14 matchups against the Heat (44-38). The Nuggets (53-29), who are 15-4 in the postseason, are 9-1 at home. Miami, which has gone 13-9 in the playoffs, is 6-5 on the road, but has won four of its last six away from home. Denver is seeking its first-ever championship, while the Heat have won three NBA titles and are playing in their seventh NBA Finals since joining the league in 1988-1989.

Tip-off from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are 9-point favorites in the latest Heat vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 209.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Heat picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Larry combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Larry tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS (61%). Those selections formed the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets article, which finished 36-25-1.

Hartstein also excels in MLB, college basketball and the NBA, especially when picking Denver Nuggets games. Over the past 100 Denver matchups, he is 60-38-3 against the spread (plus $1,825 for $100 players, every bet 1 unit).

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Heat vs. Nuggets and just locked in his picks and NBA Finals predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the NBA lines and trends for Nuggets vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -9

Heat vs. Nuggets over/under: 209.5 points

Heat vs. Nuggets money line: Heat +310, Nuggets -400

MIA: The Heat are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven road games against a team with a winning % of greater than.600

DEN: The Nuggets are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall

Heat vs. Nuggets picks: See pick at SportsLine



Why the Nuggets can cover



Nikola Jokic continues to assert his dominance on the court. In Friday's Game 4 victory, Jokic played a series-low 37 minutes, but still registered a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds. He also had four assists, three steals and three blocks. Jokic is averaging 30.8 points in the series and 30.1 during the postseason.

Jamal Murray has been the perfect complement to Jokic's play. The point guard is averaging 26.7 points, 7.1 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 39.8 minutes of action this postseason. He has three double-doubles and one triple-double in the four games against the Heat. In Game 4, he was limited to a series-low 15 points, but dished out a series-high 12 assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami has done a good job of avoiding being forced into a must-win situation this postseason, but that's exactly where the Heat find themselves for the rest of this series. That's why they will turn to small forward Jimmy Butler, who has been the team's foundation throughout the playoffs. In Game 4, Butler poured in 25 points, while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out seven assists. It was his third 20-plus scoring game of the series and 17th of these playoffs. In 21 postseason games, he is averaging 27.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals.

Center Bam Adebayo is another force in Miami's offense, who is coming off his third double-double of the series. In Game 4, he scored 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, while adding three assists, one block and one steal. He has nine double-doubles and one triple-double in the postseason. In 22 playoff games, all starts, he is averaging 17.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Heat vs. Nuggets picks

Hartstein is leaning Over on the point total, and he has identified a critical X-factor he says makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can find out what it is, and see which side of the Nuggets vs. Heat spread to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Heat vs. Nuggets, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nuggets vs. Heat spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the expert who has returned over $1,800 to $100 players over his last 101 Denver Nuggets picks, and find out.