The Denver Nuggets had their seven-game road winning streak snapped when they dropped a 119-116 overtime decision at Cleveland on March 18. They look to return to their winning ways away from home when they visit the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Denver (44-31), which owns a 22-16 road record, is sixth in the Western Conference and is coming off a 113-107 home triumph against Oklahoma City on Saturday. The Hornets (39-36) posted a 119-110 victory at Brooklyn on Sunday to pull even with the Nets for eighth in the East.

Tipoff at the Spectrum Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Denver is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 233.5.

Nuggets vs. Hornets spread: Denver -3.5

Nuggets vs. Hornets over-under: 233.5 points

Nuggets vs. Hornets money line: Denver -160, Charlotte +140

DEN: The Nuggets are 0-5 against the spread in their last five visits to Charlotte

CHA: The Hornets are 1-6-1 ATS in their last eight games as hone underdogs

Why the Nuggets can cover

Nikola Jokic is having an excellent season as he is among the league leaders in several categories. The 27-year-old Serbian center ranks 10th in scoring with an average of 26.3 points, second in rebounds with 13.5 per game and eighth with 7.9 assists. Jokic registered his NBA-leading 60th double-double of the season in Denver's win over the Thunder, scoring 35 points on 13-of-15 shooting and pulling down 12 rebounds.

Jokic also dished out eight assists on Saturday, falling two shy of his 19th triple-double of 2021-22. Aaron Gordon also had a solid game against Oklahoma City as he recorded 20 points and nine boards. The 26-year-old power forward has posted back-to-back 20-point performances after reaching the mark just once in his previous eight outings.

Why the Hornets can cover

LaMelo Ball was the offensive star in Charlotte's victory on Sunday, which was its seventh in eight games. The 20-year-old point guard made seven 3-pointers, matching Brooklyn's total for the game, en route to 33 points and also recorded nine assists. Ball has eclipsed the 30-point plateau twice in his last three outings after failing to reach the mark in 15 consecutive contests.

Ball is averaging 20 points this season while Miles Bridges leads the Hornets with 20.1 per game. The 24-year-old Bridges finished with 24 points against the Nets and had eight boards after posting a double-double (26 points, 11 rebounds) in Friday's home victory versus Utah. Ball and Bridges each had 16 points while Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a team-high 23 off the bench in Charlotte's 115-107 victory at Denver earlier this season.

How to make Hornets vs. Nuggets picks

