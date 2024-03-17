We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on the schedule as the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the American Airlines Center. Dallas is 38-29 overall and 20-15 at home, while Denver is 47-20 overall and 20-14 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets spread: Mavs +4

Mavericks vs. Nuggets over/under: 229 points

Mavericks vs. Nuggets money line: Mavs: +141, Nuggets: -168

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets entered their tilt with the Spurs with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. Denver came out on top against the Spurs by a score of 117-106 on Friday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, as the Nuggets did.

Among those leading the charge was Nikola Jokic, who scored 31 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. For the season, Jokic is averaging 26.0 points, 12.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists. Denver is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games on the road and the Nuggets have covered the spread in four of their last five meetings against Dallas.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, the Mavericks unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Thursday. Dallas took a 126-119 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavericks might have lost, but Kyrie Irving was extremely effective, shooting 4-for-7 from long range and dropping a double-double with 36 points and 12 assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. was another key contributor, shooting 5-for-9 from long range and almost dropping a double-double with 23 points and nine rebounds.

The Mavericks are scoring 119.0 points per game on average this season, which ranks sixth in the NBA. Dallas is 4-1 in its last five games but the Mavericks are just 3-11 in their last 14 games played on a Sunday.

