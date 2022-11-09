Jamal Murray has been on a tear over his last four games and his Denver Nuggets (7-3) have won their last three ahead of Wednesday's matchup at the Indiana Pacers (5-5). Indiana has won its last two games and four of its last five to make an early charge up the Eastern Conference standings. Murray has averaged 19.3 points with 5.5 assists over his last four starts, while the Pacers will be without forward Chris Duarte after he injured his ankle in the team's November 4 win against Miami.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where Indiana is 3-2 this season. Denver is favored by 6 points in the latest Pacers vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 235.5. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Nuggets spread: Pacers +6

Pacers vs. Nuggets over/under: 235.5 points

Pacers vs. Nuggets money line: Indiana +185, Denver -225

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana beat the New Orleans Pelicans 129-122 on Monday. Among those leading the charge for Indiana was center Myles Turner, who posted a double-double on 37 points and 12 boards along with three blocks. Indiana also got a pair of 20-point outings from Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton, the latter of who also finished with 13 assists.

Indiana has been a strong three-point shooting team this season and has taken (40.4) and made (15.3) the second-most three-point attempts per game. As a team, the Pacers hit 37.9% of their threes, which is the ninth-best mark in the NBA. In road games this season, the Nuggets have allowed opponents to hit 37.3% of their threes, which is the seventh-worst rate in the league.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

San Antonio kept things close on Monday, but Denver squeaked by with a 115-109 win in its last game. Center Nikola Jokic almost dropped his fourth triple-double of the season and finished with 26 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 24 points to go with six rebounds in the win.

While the Pacers have taken a prolific amount of threes this season, the Nuggets have been more efficient with their attempts from beyond the arc. Denver holds the highest three-point percentage in the NBA, at 41.9%. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been the team's most dangerous long-range shooter and has made 22-of-42 three-pointers so far in 2022.

