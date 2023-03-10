The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets (46-19) hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs (16-49) on Friday, Mar. 10. San Antonio owns a 10-22 home record and the Nuggets are 16-15 on the road. Denver saw its four game winning streak come to a halt in a disappointing 117-96 home loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, while the Spurs are coming off a 142-110 blowout loss to the Houston Rockets on Mar. 5. Vlatko Cancar (wrist) is listed as a game-time decision for the Nuggets. Doug McDermott (thumb) and Romeo Langford (thigh) are listed as probable for San Antonio.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. Denver is favored by 12 points in the latest Spurs vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 234.5.

Spurs vs. Nuggets spread: Spurs +12

Spurs vs. Nuggets over/under: 236 points

Spurs vs. Nuggets money line: San Antonio 550, Denver -800

What you need to know about the Spurs

There's no need to mince words: the Spurs lost to the Houston Rockets on Sunday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 142-110. San Antonio was down 108-87 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding San Antonio back was the mediocre play of small forward Keldon Johnson, who did not have his best game: he played for 26 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting and five turnovers.

The Spurs are very much in the midst of a rebuilding project, but they do have some nice pieces to build around led by small forward Keldon Johnson and shooting guard Devin Vassell. Johnson enters Friday averaging 21.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Vassell owns per game averages 19.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, Denver found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 117-96 punch to the gut against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. This matchup was a close 52-51 at the break, but unfortunately for Denver it sure didn't stay that way. Center Nikola Jokic (18 points) and power forward Aaron Gordon (17 points) were the top scorers for the Nuggets.

Allowing an average of 122.32 points per game, the Spurs haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which should open the door for a bounce back from the Nuggets. Jokic, the current betting favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA MVP award, is averaging 24.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 10.0 rebounds per game this season.

