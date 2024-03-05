The Denver Nuggets are set to host the Phoenix Suns in a key Western Conference matchup in Tuesday. Denver is 42-19 overall and 24-5 at home, while Phoenix is 35-26 overall and 15-13 on the road. The Nuggets are riding a six-game winning streak after knocking off the Los Angeles Lakers 124-114 in their last outing. The Suns will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-110 on Sunday. Jusuf Nurkic (calf) will be a game-time decision, while Devin Booker (ankle) is out for Phoenix.

Tip-off at Ball Arena in Denver is at 10 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Suns odds, and the over/under is 224 points. Before making any Nuggets vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Suns vs. Nuggets and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for the game:

Nuggets vs. Suns spread: Nuggets -9.5

Nuggets vs. Suns over/under: 224 points

Nuggets vs. Suns money line: Nuggets: -437, Suns: +338

Nuggets vs. Suns picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver came out on top against the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 124-114 in its last outing on Saturday. The win extended the Nuggets winning streak to six games. The Nuggets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Nikola Jokic led the charge by dropping a double-double on 35 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Michael Porter Jr., who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Jokic is currently the favorite to take home this year's NBA MVP award. He enters Tuesday averaging 25.9 points, 9.2 assists, and 12.2 rebounds per game. Porter is having the best overall season of his career as well, averaging 16.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Nuggets are 14-14-1 against the spread at home this season. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the OKC Thunder on Sunday, falling 118-110. The Suns got off to an early lead (up 13 with 5:50 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum. The Suns' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Bradley Beal, who scored 31 points along with six assists, and Jusuf Nurkic who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 31 rebounds.

The Suns will be without All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker, who is nursing an ankle injury. Phoenix will lean heavily on Kevin Durant and Beal to increase their production. Durant averages 27.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, while Beal averages 18.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Suns are 5-9 against the spread in their last 14 games as underdogs. See which team to pick here.

How to make Nuggets vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of computer simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Nuggets, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nuggets vs. Suns spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 64-40 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.